|
|
Age 95 of Mahtomedi, MN Connie died peacefully in her home, June 4, 2019, never alone, surrounded by the love of her family and friends. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Howard and her sister, Florence. Survived by her children, Bruce (Barbara) Branigan, Michael Gary Branigan, Patrick (Patrice) Schober-Branigan, Terry Branigan, Beth (Patrick) McNamara; eight grandchildren and five great-grand-children. Born in Hibbing, MN, Special Education Coordinator for the Virginia, MN school district. In her later years, moved to St. Andrews Village in Mahtomedi MN to be close to family. Sustained by her deep Christian faith, she was a Benedictine Oblate and a living example of her faith every day. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Jude of the Lake Catholic Church, 700 Mahtomedi Ave., Mahtomedi, on Tuesday, June 11th at 11:00 with visitation one hour prior to Mass at Church. Luncheon to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019