Age 92 of Inver Grove Heights Died unexpectedly on Sunday, September 6, 2020 in Saint Paul, MN. Preceded in death by her husband Kenneth. Survived by children Barbara Crowe, Bonnie Wittwer, Bradley Benson, Beverly Meissner, Bruce Benson and many grand children and great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be on Friday September 11, 2020 at 11:00AM at First Calvary Baptist Church, 5495 S. Robert Trail, Inver Grove Heights, MN. Visitation will be one hour before at the church. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery in South St Paul.