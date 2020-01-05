Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of St. Joseph
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of St. Joseph
1154 Seminole Avenue
West St. Paul, MN
Constance Joan FLEMING


1946 - 2020
Constance Joan FLEMING Obituary
Age 73, of Mendota Heights Passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 She was born August 14, 1946 in St. Paul to Gustav and Paula Neuman. Constance is survived by her children, Jay (Cheri) and Kim Fleming; grandchildren, Victoria, Danielle, and Jack "John". She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Carrie. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Avenue, West St. Paul, with Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass in the Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights. (651) 457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020
