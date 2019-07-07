Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redeemer Lutheran Church
3770 Bellaire Ave
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
3770 Bellaire Ave.
White Bear Lake, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance INGVOLDSTAD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Josephine (Donnelly) INGVOLDSTAD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constance Josephine (Donnelly) INGVOLDSTAD Obituary
Age 77 of Vadnais, Heights MN Passed away June 26, 2019 Survived by her loving husband, Carsten; children, Cynthia Ann LaBat (Eric) Orlando, FL, Carsten Patrick (Kimberly) Minnetonka, MN, Curtis James (Deseree) Nerstrand, MN; grandchildren, Anthony, Celina, Devon, Maya, Carsten IV, Alexander, Quinn and Freyja; great grandson, Landon. Preceded in death by parents, Wendell and Ione Donnelly; grandson, Kjell and brother in law, Harley Schlemmer. Top notch photographer who loved to travel. She took many pictures of the places we went and made many photo albums for each trip or country. Great human being. Loved by all and will be missed! Memorial Service Friday, August 9th at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3770 Bellaire Ave., White Bear Lake, MN, with visitation gathering at 10:30am and service at 11:00am. Memorials to Alzheimer's Research Fund, Clarksburg, MD.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.