|
|
Age 77 of Vadnais, Heights MN Passed away June 26, 2019 Survived by her loving husband, Carsten; children, Cynthia Ann LaBat (Eric) Orlando, FL, Carsten Patrick (Kimberly) Minnetonka, MN, Curtis James (Deseree) Nerstrand, MN; grandchildren, Anthony, Celina, Devon, Maya, Carsten IV, Alexander, Quinn and Freyja; great grandson, Landon. Preceded in death by parents, Wendell and Ione Donnelly; grandson, Kjell and brother in law, Harley Schlemmer. Top notch photographer who loved to travel. She took many pictures of the places we went and made many photo albums for each trip or country. Great human being. Loved by all and will be missed! Memorial Service Friday, August 9th at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3770 Bellaire Ave., White Bear Lake, MN, with visitation gathering at 10:30am and service at 11:00am. Memorials to Alzheimer's Research Fund, Clarksburg, MD.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019