Age 62, formerly of Roseville Passed away on May 5, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Gary; grandparents, Glen & Berniece Heffron, John & Virgie Gray; and in-laws, William & Theresa Conroy. Survived by son, William; grandchildren, Jackson, Colton, Mason, Jillian; parents, Stanley & LaVonne Gray; brother, John (Cheryl) Gray; nephews, Terrance, Zander & Elijah; and sister-in-law, Marilyn (Bob) Dinesen. Funeral service 11 AM Wednesday, May 8 at NORTH HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2701 N. Rice St., Roseville. Interment Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation at the church from 10-11 AM Wednesday. A special thanks to the staff at Richfield Villas. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the MN Ovarian Cancer Alliance. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on May 7, 2019