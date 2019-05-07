Pioneer Press Obituaries
Constance CONROY
Constance L. (Gray) CONROY

Constance L. (Gray) CONROY Obituary
Age 62, formerly of Roseville Passed away on May 5, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Gary; grandparents, Glen & Berniece Heffron, John & Virgie Gray; and in-laws, William & Theresa Conroy. Survived by son, William; grandchildren, Jackson, Colton, Mason, Jillian; parents, Stanley & LaVonne Gray; brother, John (Cheryl) Gray; nephews, Terrance, Zander & Elijah; and sister-in-law, Marilyn (Bob) Dinesen. Funeral service 11 AM Wednesday, May 8 at NORTH HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2701 N. Rice St., Roseville. Interment Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation at the church from 10-11 AM Wednesday. A special thanks to the staff at Richfield Villas. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the MN Ovarian Cancer Alliance. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on May 7, 2019
