More Obituaries for Constance WALLACE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Lucile Thuma WALLACE

Constance Lucile Thuma WALLACE Obituary
Age 92 of Eagan, MN Passed away on April 3, 2020. Connie was born in St. Paul on November 30, 1927 to parents Ross Adam Thuma and Edna Hubbell Thuma. She graduated from Grinnell College with a degree in education. She lived in St. Paul the majority of her life and also lived a few years in Crosslake and Eden Prairie. Most recently she was a resident of Eagan Pointe in Eagan MN. Connie was predeceased by her parents, brother William Kenneth Thuma and her husband Richard James Wallace. She is survived by one brother Philip Hubbell Thuma of North Oaks, MN and one niece Susan Thuma Miller of Leander, TX. Due to the pandemic there will be a private graveside service at Roselawn Cemetery and no visitation. Arrangements provided by Kandt-Tetrick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Peace, 2076 St. Anthony Ave., St. Paul, MN 55104 or to a .
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020
