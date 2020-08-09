1/1
Constance Ottillia "Connie" (Mielke) GRASS
Born on March 14th, 1942 passed away at home in the loving presence of her family. Preceded in death by parents Laurence & Cecelia Mielke, in-laws Pat & Mary Grass, siblings Wallace (Marty) Mielke, Celine (Howard) Johnson, Larry Mielke, and daughter Susan Mary Grass. Survived by brother Eugene (Peggy) Mielke, brother in law Paul Grass FSC, sons David (Melissa), Daniel (Nichelle), Darren (Vikki), 9 grand children, 4 great-grandchildren, family friend Michelle Kurkowski, many nieces and nephews, and loving husband and best friend for 62 years, Neil Grass. Mass of the Resurrection Tuesday; August 11 at 10:30am at Sacred Heart Church, 840 6th St E, St Paul, MN 55106. Interment following Mass at Forest Lawn Cemetery with a celebration of life at that time. Due to current health concerns, please wear a mask. Connie lived a wonderful life on the East Side of St. Paul with a strong belief in family, religion, and love. She belonged to Sacred Heart Parish her entire life and sent all four of her children to Catholic schools. With Neil by her side, she created a loving household environment where she held multiple family gatherings and celebrated every holiday complete with all the decorations to fill the house with joy. Her house at Christmas time was truly something to witness and the mandatory singing of Christmas songs will never be forgotten. Connie's heart was broken when her beloved Susan succumbed to cancer in 1991 but she firmly believes she will be reunited with Susan in heaven and her heart will be whole again. Memorials preferred to St. Vincent DePaul through Sacred Heart Church.





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
