Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother ~ Age 88 Passed away on November 18, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Chester "Bud"; sisters Harriet Turner & Lorraine Enke. Survived by children Pam (Mark) Lukens, Scott (Vicki) Peters, Barry (Sally) Peters, Cari (Lynn) Meredith; grandchildren Kirsten, Michelle, Natalie, Sara, Nicole, Kylie, Andy, Ian, Nate, Kristin; great grandchildren Maddy, Henry, Rowan, Olive, Nolan, Tessa, Josiah, Elsa, Molly, Simon, Hannah, Lucy, Theo; sister-in-law Gert VonHuson. Memorial Service Sunday (11/24) 2:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. Visitation one hour prior to Service. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 21, 2019