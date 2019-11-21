Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance PETERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance "Peggy" PETERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constance "Peggy" PETERS Obituary
Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother ~ Age 88 Passed away on November 18, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Chester "Bud"; sisters Harriet Turner & Lorraine Enke. Survived by children Pam (Mark) Lukens, Scott (Vicki) Peters, Barry (Sally) Peters, Cari (Lynn) Meredith; grandchildren Kirsten, Michelle, Natalie, Sara, Nicole, Kylie, Andy, Ian, Nate, Kristin; great grandchildren Maddy, Henry, Rowan, Olive, Nolan, Tessa, Josiah, Elsa, Molly, Simon, Hannah, Lucy, Theo; sister-in-law Gert VonHuson. Memorial Service Sunday (11/24) 2:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. Visitation one hour prior to Service. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -