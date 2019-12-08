|
Age 66 Died on November 29, 2019 at her home in St. Paul, of breast cancer. Connie was born in St. Paul to Richard and Theresa (Arlene) Goetzke on November 27, 1953. Connie attended Hill-Murray High School, earned her Bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota, earned a Master's degree in counseling psychology from St. Mary's University, then worked as an administrative assistant at William Mitchell College of Law. She married Douglas Lawrence in 1980; they later divorced. In 1998, Connie married Edward (Ned) Taylor and moved to St. Cloud, where she earned an Associate's degree in accounting. She was employed at LarsonAllen and Agency 128 in St. Cloud, and eventually returned to St. Paul in 2011. Connie was a choral singer from the age of 12, played the recorder, and took up the cello in her later years. She was a 17-year member of Great River Chorale and also served as its treasurer and bookkeeper. She was an enthusiastic 500 player and will be grieved by her many forever friends at the Hope card club. Connie was a kind and loving wife, mother, stepmother, sister and grandmother and a compassionate friend to many. Her advice and counsel was often sought and will be missed. Connie was preceded in death by her parents, brother Chuck (Pam) Goetzke and nephew Clayton Thompson. She is survived by her husband Ned, daughter Katherine (Robert) Gardner; stepsons Ranger (Katie) and Thane (Nicole) Taylor, and stepdaughter Anna (Jenna) Taylor-Shih; grandchildren Anja and Lucy; step-grandchildren Penelope, Ajax, Oscar, Paloma, and Calvin; siblings Richard (Sally) Goetzke, Virginia Hughes, Tom (Louanne) Goetzke, Jim (Pam) Goetzke, Lee (Jim) Kent; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family is especially grateful to Dr. David Potter and the Masonic Cancer Center for treasured years. A memorial service will be held at Central Presbyterian Church in St. Paul on Saturday, December 14. Visitation will be at 2:00 pm, followed by the service at 3:00 pm. A reception will follow. Memorials are suggested to Great River Chorale (greatriverchorale.org) or the Masonic Cancer Center (cancer.umn.edu).
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019