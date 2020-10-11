(nee Negaard) Age 97, passed away on October 6, 2020 Cora was born in rural Clontarf, MN in 1923. She grew up helping her father in the fields and the barn, learning to bake and other skills from her mother, and having fun with sisters. She attended country school and Benson High School, graduating in 1940. In 1943, Cora married John Oss when he was on leave from the army. She lived in Benson until WWII ended. The couple made their home in St. Paul where they raised their children, and Cora volunteered in many ways at Immanuel Lutheran Church and school events. She made good friends working as a supervisor at the Minnesota Department of Revenue. Her grandchildren recall her beautifully laid tables, delicious meals, and her attendance at many of their events. She loved to travel in our country and to Norway, also entertaining guests from Norway many times. Thank you to Lyngblomsten for the excellent care given Cora in her last few months. She is preceded in death by husband, John Oss; parents, Gunder & Clara Negaard; sisters, Eleanor Ingvaldson & Helen Knutson; and son-in-law, Sidney Roberts. Survived by children, Beverly Roberts & Roger (Pamela) Oss; 4 grandchildren; 7 great-grand children; sister, Jeanette Magee; and many others who loved her. Private interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Immanuel Lutheran Church, St. Paul or Lyngblomsten Care Ctr. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550