|
|
Age 82, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, September 27, 2019 surrounded by her family. Survived by children, Shannon (Gene) Bahr, Tracy and Kelly; grandchildren, Erin (Andrew) Pedersen, Jeff, Ashley (Dominic), Mackenzie (Mitch) Love, Gianna and Jamie Jo; sister-in-law, Jan Riermann; as well as many other extended family and friends. Preceded in death by husband, Ken; son, Glen, and numerous siblings. Memorial Mass 11 AM, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Church of St. Rita, 8694 80th St. S., Cottage Grove with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019