Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Rita
8694 80th St. S.
Cottage Grove, MN
Cora VOLLMER

Cora VOLLMER Obituary
Age 82, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, September 27, 2019 surrounded by her family. Survived by children, Shannon (Gene) Bahr, Tracy and Kelly; grandchildren, Erin (Andrew) Pedersen, Jeff, Ashley (Dominic), Mackenzie (Mitch) Love, Gianna and Jamie Jo; sister-in-law, Jan Riermann; as well as many other extended family and friends. Preceded in death by husband, Ken; son, Glen, and numerous siblings. Memorial Mass 11 AM, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Church of St. Rita, 8694 80th St. S., Cottage Grove with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019
