Cordelia B. AGRIMSON
Age 100, of Minneapolis Died May 9, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19. Preceded in death by husband, Rev. J. Elmo Agrimson; son, Robb; parents, Rev. Reinert and Inga Huglen; sister, Irene Strommen; brother, Rev. Erling Huglen. Survived by daughters, Ione (Mark) Hanson; Renae (Steve) Halverson; 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Valborg Huglen; brother, Rev. Raynard Huglen and numerous other relatives of her extended family. Cordelia will be remembered for her unconditional love, deep Christian faith and humble spirit. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to ELCA World Hunger. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com




Published in Pioneer Press from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
