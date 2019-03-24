|
Formerly of Roseville Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother (GranGran, Grandma Cupcake) & friend. Her love of family and friends and willingness to serve them was known by all. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved and knew her. Corinne, age 98, died at home on February 5th, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Harry and daughter-in-law LeaAnn. Survived by sons Jim (Diane), Bruce (Lois), Jerry, Bob (Carla); 13 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Private interment in Roselawn Cemetery. Memorial service on Thursday, March 28, 11;00 AM at New Life Presbyterian Church, 965 W. Larpenteur at Victoria in Roseville. Memorials preferred to Chain of Lakes Church Building Fund, 10130 Davenport St., Ste 160, Blaine, MN 55449.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019