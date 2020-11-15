Age 85, of Mounds View Passed away peacefully on Nov. 12, 2020. Preceded in death by loving husband, James; sister, Adeline Sandquist. Survived by daughter, Cathy (Bill) Seiberlich; sons, Darrell, Mike (Nadine) and Jerry (Jane); grandchildren, Courtney Bergstrom, Andrew Bergstrom, Kelsey Bergstrom, Austin Bergstrom, Selena Bergstrom, Alexandra (Paul) Candelario, Nick Bergstrom; sister, Cecelia (Herman) Fenner; other loving family and friends. Born in Stark, MN and grew up on the family farm. Graduated from North Branch High School. Married the love of her life, Jim, in 1956 and raised 4 children. Visitation 5-7PM on Mon., Nov. 16th at Miller Funeral Home, 6210 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley. Funeral Service 11AM on Tues., Nov. 17th at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church, 8211 Red Oak Dr., Mounds View. Interment at Fish Lake Cemetery in Stark, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, lls.org
. www.millerfuneralfridley.com