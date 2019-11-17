Home

Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Eden Prairie Chapel
7625 Mitchell Road
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
(952) 975-0400
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Eden Prairie Chapel
7625 Mitchell Road
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Eden Prairie Chapel
7625 Mitchell Road
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
More Obituaries for Corinne HEDLUND
Corinne M. HEDLUND

Corinne M. HEDLUND Obituary
Age 99, of Roseville, MN Died peacefully November 14, 2019 at the Care Center of Lyngblomsten in St. Paul, MN. Preceded in death by husband, Harland. Survived by sons, Timothy (Patricia) Hedlund of Eden Prairie, James Hedlund of Traverse City, MI; daughter, Patricia (Sam) Andrican of Eden Prairie; grand children, Nancy (Michael) Corbett of St. Louis Park, Paul (Swetha) Hedlund of Maple Grove, Elizabeth (John) Debold of Marion, IA, Nathan (Molly) Andrican of St. Louis Park, and Reed Andrican of Minneapolis; eight great-grandchildren, Ben and Rachel Corbett, Natalie Hedlund, Gideon, Emily, Eli and Cora Debold, Baby Girl Andrican. Funeral Service 1:00PM Saturday, November 23 with visitation beginning at noon at Washburn McReavy Chapel, 7625 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie, MN. A luncheon will follow the service. Interment Fort Snelling Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Lyngblomsten Foundation. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Eden Prairie Chapel 952-975-0400
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 17, 2019
