Age 102, of St. Paul Born on July 11, 1917 and passed away peacefully on June 28, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Joseph, and brothers Herman and Paul. Survived by children Clare (Edmund) Lee, Marie Anderson, Nicole Wallace, Rose (Gary) Larson, Margaret Bieza, Joe (Gloria Deziel) Bieza, Veronica Churchill and Larry (Linda) Bieza, 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Connie enjoyed singing in several choirs, was an avid seamstress and loved to knit mittens and scarves for charities. She will be remembered for her patience, generous nature and her devotion to God and family. Visitation Sunday, July 5, 4-7 pm at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, July 6 at 10 am at St. Agnes Church, 535 Thomas Ave. W., St. Paul. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. Agnes School.