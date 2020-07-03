1/1
Cornelia "Connie" BIEZA
1917 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cornelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 102, of St. Paul Born on July 11, 1917 and passed away peacefully on June 28, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Joseph, and brothers Herman and Paul. Survived by children Clare (Edmund) Lee, Marie Anderson, Nicole Wallace, Rose (Gary) Larson, Margaret Bieza, Joe (Gloria Deziel) Bieza, Veronica Churchill and Larry (Linda) Bieza, 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Connie enjoyed singing in several choirs, was an avid seamstress and loved to knit mittens and scarves for charities. She will be remembered for her patience, generous nature and her devotion to God and family. Visitation Sunday, July 5, 4-7 pm at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, July 6 at 10 am at St. Agnes Church, 535 Thomas Ave. W., St. Paul. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. Agnes School.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
(651) 228-1006
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved