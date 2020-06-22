Correction Visitation
URBANSKI Peter Visitation Tuesday, June 23 from 5 to 7 PM at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Avenue, St, Paul. Private Family Mass by Invitation Only on June 24 at St. Pascal Baylon Church. Interment Thursday, June 25 at 1 PM at Union Cemetery in Maplewood. To uphold safety guidelines, all guests are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing requirements. Memorials preferred to Autism Society of Minnesota or The Arthritis Foundation. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneral Home.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
6517761555
