Age 97, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Johnson Memorial Care Center in Dawson. Services Wed, July 24, at 1:00 PM at Grace Lutheran Church in Dawson. Visitation for one hour before the service. Corrine Bernice (Bakke) Wogan was born June 8, 1922 to Oscar and Inga (North) Bakke in Pleasant Valley Township, St. Croix County, WI. She worked for over 40 years at the Webb Publishing Co. in St. Paul which later became Quebecar Printing. She married Douglas Wogan on February 14, 1992 and they moved to Dawson, MN. She is survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Douglas in 1992; four brothers; and three sisters. Arrangements with Hanson & Dahl Funeral Home. www.hansondahlfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 23, 2019
