Corrine Faith (Kuhns) MOORE
Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, age 88 of Woodbury, went peacefully to be with her lord and heavenly family on 9/15/20. She is preceded in death by her loving husband John (Jack) Moore, son Mark, parents Catherine and Frank, and siblings Francis, William, Catherine and Jaqueline. Corrine is survived by children Kevin (Terry), Dennis (Cinda), Timothy (Lisa), Michael (Scott), grandchildren Joshua (Becky), Meghan (Seth), Lauren, Jack and Noel, along with several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, many lifelong friends and loved ones. Corrine loved and cherished family time, her faith, church, volunteering, cooking, baking, the outdoors, her neighbors, her grand dogs, a good laugh, and being Irish. "There is a special place in heaven for the mother of five boys." A private family interment will be held and an "Irish" Celebration of Life will be held during the brighter days of 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family will establish a memorial tribute page with www.alz.org www.Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
