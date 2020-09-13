1/1
Corrine G. SCHRIENER
Age 78, of Brainerd Formerly of St. Paul Passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family on Sept. 8, 2020. Preceded in death by husband James (Jim), parents Ed and Rudy Engman, brother Ralph Engman, sister Judy McDonald. Survived by sister Sandy Gladis, children Scott (Mary Beth), David (Christy), Sandy, Jeff. Grandchildren Benjamin, Noah, Nicholas, Samantha, Aurora. Corrine will be remembered for her strength, laugh, kindness and compassion for others. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
