Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-2761
Corrine L. (Nylin) LEAFGREN

Corrine L. (Nylin) LEAFGREN Obituary
Age 87 of Inver Grove Heights. Loving Mom, Grandma, Great-grandma Passed away peacefully on March 28th surrounded by family. Preceded in death by loving husband, Robert in 2010. Survived by daughters, Sue (Steve) Erickson and Cindy Erickson (Louis White); son, Steve Leafgren (Kris Buche); grandchildren, Kristi Childers, Craig, Jeff (Jenny) and Amy Erickson (Adam St Marie), Cole & Aaron Leafgren; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Joann Bjostad. The family thanks the caring staff at Inver Glen Senior Living and St. Croix Hospice for their compassionate care over the past 4 1/2 years. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the family will have a private Interment at Union Cemetery. Memorials preferred to ALS Assoc, St. Croix Hospice, or donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020
