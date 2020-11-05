Age 34 Passed away in a tragic work related accident on November 2, 2020. He was born on April 28, 1986 in St. Paul, MN. He was the son of Darryl Bragg and Latonia Patrice Ferrell. In the short time that he was here, his smile, contagious laugh, and kind heart touched many lives. He is truly loved and will be deeply missed. He is survived by his loving wife, Emma; son, Nolan; daughter, Nina; his mother, Latonia Ferrell; his father, Darryl Bragg; four brothers, Pierre Ferrell, Anthony Banks, Darryl Bragg Jr. and Nicholas Bragg; a sister, Victoria Bragg; other relatives and friends. Funeral Services for Cortney Darrell Ferrell will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Pastor Chad Spinler will officiate. Interment will follow at The Otsego Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 7th from Noon until time of services at The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. On-line condolences can be directed to www.thepetersonchapel. com. The Peterson Chapel St. Michael - Albertville Funeral Home assisted the family with funeral arrangements.









