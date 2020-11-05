1/1
Cortney Darrell FERRELL
1986 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cortney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 34 Passed away in a tragic work related accident on November 2, 2020. He was born on April 28, 1986 in St. Paul, MN. He was the son of Darryl Bragg and Latonia Patrice Ferrell. In the short time that he was here, his smile, contagious laugh, and kind heart touched many lives. He is truly loved and will be deeply missed. He is survived by his loving wife, Emma; son, Nolan; daughter, Nina; his mother, Latonia Ferrell; his father, Darryl Bragg; four brothers, Pierre Ferrell, Anthony Banks, Darryl Bragg Jr. and Nicholas Bragg; a sister, Victoria Bragg; other relatives and friends. Funeral Services for Cortney Darrell Ferrell will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Pastor Chad Spinler will officiate. Interment will follow at The Otsego Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 7th from Noon until time of services at The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. On-line condolences can be directed to www.thepetersonchapel. com. The Peterson Chapel St. Michael - Albertville Funeral Home assisted the family with funeral arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral service
02:00 PM
The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved