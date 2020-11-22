1/1
Cortzie R. DOWNS
Age 84 of Stillwater Passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 18, 2020. Cortzie is preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Cortzie Downs Sr; brother, Jerry; daughters, Cheri Keil, Sheri Phillips. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Patricia Downs; children, Cathy (Mark) Dietz, Cristy (Lance) Finkley, Colleen Pulczinski, Kathie Blumer, Bob (Lori) Callahan, Greg Callahan, Mike (Patti Korlin-Downs) Downs, Tim (Sue) Callahan; many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren. Private Family Service 12:30 PM Monday, November 23rd. Interment at St. Michael's Cemetery, Bayport. Livestream will be available at www.BradshawFuneral.com 651439-5511





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
