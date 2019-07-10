Home

Cory Dennis MELLEM

Was born on August 19th 1987. Passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 6th 2019. Cory was preceded in death by Grandpa's Bradley Stanius & Donald Jensen, Uncles Vince Waldoch & Brian Mellem. Cory is survived by his loving family. Parents, Melissa (Dave) Stanius & Brett Mellem. Siblings, Paige Stanius, Logan Mellem & Lily Mellem. Grandparents Dennis & Karen Mellem, Chuck & Gail Kitner, Randa Stanius, & Carol Jensen. Great grandma Lorraine Sorci. Many uncles, aunts, cousins & friends. A Celebration of Cory will be held Friday July 12th from 6pm -? at Manitou Grill & Event Center located at 2171 4th St, White Bear Lake, MN 55110.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 10, 2019
