Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
651- 455-5352
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
CROSSROADS CHURCH
5900 Woodbury Drive
Woodbury, MN
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
CROSSROADS CHURCH
5900 Woodbury Drive
Woodbury, MN
Cory Michael SLIFKO

Cory Michael SLIFKO Obituary
Beloved Husband, Father, Son, Brother & Friend Age 43 of Farmington, November 5, 2019 He is survived by his loving wife Katie, son Ethan and daughter Maya, parents John Slifko (Sue Sexton), mother Sherry Thompson and step-father Rick Thompson and sister Madison Thompson. Also survived by in-laws Michael and Lavonne Berge and by his police family and friends. Celebration of Life 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at CROSSROADS CHURCH 5900 Woodbury Drive Woodbury MN The Family will greet friends 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the KANDT & TETRICK FUNERAL HOME 140 8th Ave No. South St. Paul and at the church from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Thursday. Cory was a proud 20 year veteran of the South St. Paul Police Department with the rank of Sergeant.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019
