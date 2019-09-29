|
|
Age 63 of St. Paul Passed away September 22, 2019 Preceded in death by parents; one sister; and one brother. Survived by siblings Janice, Keith (Celeste), Warren (Heidi), Linda (Tom), Wade (Michelle), Anne (Tim); many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Monday (9/30) 6:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Service. Private interment Lakeview Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019