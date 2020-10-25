The world lost a bit of laughter, intellect, and kindness when Craig Danes, 59, Richfield, MN, left us on Friday, October 16, 2020. Craig was a man people were drawn to by his charm, story-telling skills, and quick wit. Accomplished in many ways, Craig took great pride in his family, professional achievements, and service to his community. Born in Omaha, NE, Craig moved with his family to Prior Lake, MN at the age of 11, and graduated from Prior Lake High School before moving on to gain degrees in electronics engineering and computer science from Minnesota State University, Mankato. While married to his spouse of 34 years Martha (Mueller) Danes, Craig raised two children in the Twin Cities area. Whether it be spending nights and weekends on the sidelines coaching youth soccer, or with a hammer and nails in hand helping family build decks (or even houses!), Craig gave his time freely to support those he loved. Craig lost his father at a very young age; an event that propelled him to dedicate the majority of his professional career to the research and development of life-saving devices for some of the industry's leading medical device companies in the Twin Cities and Houston, Texas. Craig is survived by his loving family including children Karissa Sapp (John) and Griffin Danes, and beloved granddaughter Isla Ellen, sister Diane Banks, brothers Mark and Brian Danes, step-father Clifford Baumbach, former wife Martha, and many nieces and nephews. Craig is preceded in death by parents, Gary Danes and Mary Lucy Danes Baumbach. While Craig's life in recent years wasn't easy, he was often known for saying he was "fighting the good fight." Although his journey on Earth has ended, his children will always remember the lessons he taught them - do your best, don't judge people and try to find the humor in every situation. Due to COVID, a family-only Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 30, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rosemount, MN. The service will be live streamed. See church and Washburn McReavy websites for additional information (stjosephcommunity.org
, washburn-mcreavy.com
). The family plans to gather to celebrate his life with friends and extended family members at a later date when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for a memorial donation be made to your charity of choice
