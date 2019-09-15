Home

Passed away peacefully in Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Craig was 71 and a lifelong resident of St. Paul's West End. He attended Adams Grade School, was confirmed at St. Peter's Lutheran Church and graduated from Monroe High School. Craig is preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Arlene Guy, his forever love Annie, brother-in-law and favorite Western artist Ted Martin, dear friends Mike Brink and Jerry Simpson. He is survived by his sisters Linda Rae Guy Martin, Sharon Ellen Paradise, Gloria Scharfbillig, and his constant companion Pepper. He is also survived by nephews, nieces and grand-nieces and grand-nephews, special cousins Scott Sommerfeld and Joan Devito, dear friends Rose Lucio and Daniel Peterson, Terri Shelton, Tina Bellis. Also survived by uncles Robert and Ronald Mack. Craig was an avid fisherman and recently moved to Rocky Point, Mexico to enjoy the sun, sand and beautiful Sea of Cortez waters. He was returning to Minnesota to visit family and stopped to visit friends in Phoenix when he passed. The Guy family will be forever grateful that he was surrounded by love and friendship when he left our world. Craig will be remembered for his love of travel, gardening, fishing, his charm and charisma, love of music and Western art, and the pride and love he held for his parents and sisters. "There' is no other love like the love for a brother. There is no other love like the love from a brother." Astrid Alauda A private service to celebrate Craig's life will be held at a later date. If you wish to donate in Craig's honor the family recognizes The in Minneapolis and The Neighborhood House in St. Paul in honor of our parent's involvement with those organizations.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019
