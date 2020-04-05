Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Resources
More Obituaries for Craig STEPAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig "Bullet" STEPAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Craig "Bullet" STEPAN Obituary
Age 70, of North St. Paul Passed away April 2nd, 2020 Craig was happiest with Linda; the love of his life & high school sweetheart. He enjoyed spending time with family & lifelong friends, telling stories, making people laugh, coaching, hunting, fishing, & time at the cabin. Preceded in death by wife, Linda; parents, Al & Jean; brothers, Ronnie & Gary; sister-in-law, Ann; mother and father-in-law, Rita & Arnie Hagglund; and brother-in-law, Bill Hagglund. Survived by children, Brad (Tom Helwig), Tim (Cassandra) & Kelly; grandchildren, Max Johnson, Jack & Audrey; siblings, Sharon (Jeff) Baker, Denise (Rick) Rothmeyer, Kevin & Randy (LeAnn); sisters-in-law, Cindy, Patty Hagglund; brother-in-law, Denny (Linda) Hagglund; and many nieces, nephews, and the best friends a guy could ask for. Private family burial. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Craig's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wulff Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -