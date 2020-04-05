|
|
Age 70, of North St. Paul Passed away April 2nd, 2020 Craig was happiest with Linda; the love of his life & high school sweetheart. He enjoyed spending time with family & lifelong friends, telling stories, making people laugh, coaching, hunting, fishing, & time at the cabin. Preceded in death by wife, Linda; parents, Al & Jean; brothers, Ronnie & Gary; sister-in-law, Ann; mother and father-in-law, Rita & Arnie Hagglund; and brother-in-law, Bill Hagglund. Survived by children, Brad (Tom Helwig), Tim (Cassandra) & Kelly; grandchildren, Max Johnson, Jack & Audrey; siblings, Sharon (Jeff) Baker, Denise (Rick) Rothmeyer, Kevin & Randy (LeAnn); sisters-in-law, Cindy, Patty Hagglund; brother-in-law, Denny (Linda) Hagglund; and many nieces, nephews, and the best friends a guy could ask for. Private family burial. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020