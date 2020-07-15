Age 67, of St. Paul's West Side Passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 12, 2020 in his daughter's home with his son at his side. Preceded in death by Francisca (Mother), Crespin (Father), Nena (Sister), Rita (Sister), Carol (Wife). Survived by 5 children; many grandchildren; 9 siblings; many loving nieces and nephews, and other loving friends and family. Crespin, "Penie" or "Pete" was active in all sports, his two favorites were softball and bowling. He loved listening to music of all genres, watching scary movies with his granddaughter, sitting outside in the sun, barbecues and enjoying the company of family and friends. His favorite daily activity was talking on the phone with his grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.