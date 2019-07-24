Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
NORTH HAVEN CHURCH
2240 E. 15th Ave.
North St. Paul, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
NORTH HAVEN CHURCH
2240 E. 15th Ave.
North St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Crist LANGELETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Crist E. LANGELETT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Crist E. LANGELETT Obituary
Age 88, Of North St. Paul Korean War Veteran Preceded in death by first wife, Joanne; son, Steven. Survived by wife of 21 years, Norma; daughters, Sheryl (Mark) Henly, Deanna Oie, Beth Cigelske & Patricia (Jerry) Kabus; many grandchildren, great grand children and great great grand children; siblings, Evert, Eleanor & Margaret. Memorial Service Thursday (July 25, 2019) 11:00 AM at NORTH HAVEN CHURCH, 2240 E. 15th Ave., North St. Paul with Visitation starting at 10:00 AM. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Gideons or Dellwater Camp. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now