Age 88, Of North St. Paul Korean War Veteran Preceded in death by first wife, Joanne; son, Steven. Survived by wife of 21 years, Norma; daughters, Sheryl (Mark) Henly, Deanna Oie, Beth Cigelske & Patricia (Jerry) Kabus; many grandchildren, great grand children and great great grand children; siblings, Evert, Eleanor & Margaret. Memorial Service Thursday (July 25, 2019) 11:00 AM at NORTH HAVEN CHURCH, 2240 E. 15th Ave., North St. Paul with Visitation starting at 10:00 AM. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Gideons or Dellwater Camp. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 24, 2019