Age 99, of Roseville Formerly of St. Paul Passed away quietly in her sleep on March 20, 2020 at EagleCrest Arbor in Roseville, Minnesota. The "Tough Old Norwegian" is gone. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Currine was born in Kerkhoven, Minnesota January 24, 1921, the eldest daughter of Mabel (Dunham) and Elling (Eddie) Sagedal. She married Jay P. Hitchcock on August 24, 1940 in St. Paul. He died May 5, 1995. She was a homemaker and worked for many years at Montgomery Wards. Currine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother, who loved being with her family. Her friends on the staff at EagleCrest Arbor said she was never without a smile and she was their favorite resident. Those left to honor her memory are her children Barbara Schultz, Dennis (Carolyn) and David (Kathleen); grandchildren Kris (Paul) Wade, Brett Hitchcock and Darcy Jaye (John) McCaw; great grandchildren Michelle, Stephanie & Michael Wade, Kailee & Mason McCaw; great-great grandson Alex Hitchcock, great-great granddaughter Aubrie Sporer; and her special friend, Mary Pat Hoover. She was preceded in death by her husband Jay; daughter Patricia; grandson Jacob Hitchcock; great granddaughter Sarah Hitchcock; great granddaughter Angelique Wade; son-in-law Bob Schultz; sister Iva Haegele; brothers Orrel Sagedal, Eugene Sagedal, Elden Sagedal, Manuel Sagedal and Floyd Sagedal. Memorials may be made in her memory to The . Online condolences may be left for the family at
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020