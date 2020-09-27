Of Lakeland, MN Age 59 Retired Appliance Repair Technician, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. He is survived by his parents, Patty Rodgers and Dave Youngren; Dave's wife, Jo Youngren; Dave's sister and her husband, Julie and Fred Gould; his longtime friend and companion, Diane Gruber; his only living uncle, Larry Tomai; and many cousins. Curt has many lifelong friends who will miss him dearly from softball and hockey growing up in North St. Paul and attending Tartan High School. He bought his first fishing boat at age 17 after saving money he earned working at Jerry's Chicken on White Bear Avenue. For many years Curt was on a bowling team at Woody's in Bay Port, MN. He loved to cook and bake and he shared with everybody. He loved every dog he passed and would give them a treat that he always carried with him. Curt was always happy to help anyone who had an appliance repair problem. Curt has left a hole in the hearts of all who loved him, but his kindness will never be forgotten. Rest in peace dear Curt. A celebration of life will be held next summer near Lakeland, MN.









