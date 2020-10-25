Age 96, of Golden Valley Passed away October 19, 2020 Survived by son, Eric (Suzanne); and grandson, Mackenzie. Preceded by wife, June; daughter, Kari; brother, Eugene; and father and mother, Emil and Inez (Hansen). Curt was a proud World War II Veteran, Navy Seabee and lifelong union member. Kind, caring, honest and helpful Curt's life was filled with family and countless good friends drawn to him by is infectious smile, gentle ribbing and the occasional well pulled off prank. Able to repair almost anything, his garage became not only a place to gather, laugh and talk but a place to find help for anyone or for anything. His long colorful life was filled with stories including unexpected train rides to South Dakota, being honored by the city of Golden Valley for saving a resident's life and being picked up while hitchhiking by Frank Sinatra. Having touched so many, Curt will be missed by his family and friends but will be a welcome sight for all those that preceded him. Services to be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date when it is safe for all to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Disabled American Veterans. dav.org