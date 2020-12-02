1/
Curtis E. "Curt" JOHNSON
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Curtis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 91, of Aitkin Passed away Thursday, November 19th, after a brief battle with COVID-19 at Aicota Healthcare Center, Aitkin. Curt was born July 10, 1929 and graduated from Monroe High School in St. Paul in 1947. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herb & Peg Johnson, and his brothers Harold Ness and Wayne Johnson, and is survived by his wife of 65 years, Audrey; son Gary (Teresa) Johnson; grandchildren, Jessica Gibson-Brown, Jeremy (Abby) Gibson, Justin (Beth Paris) Gibson; 6 great grandchildren and one great-great grandson. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin, MN. Due to COVID-19 considerations, a memorial celebration will be held at a later date. www.srtfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sorenson-Root-Thompson Funeral Home
31 Minnesota Avenue South
Aitkin, MN 56431-1694
(218) 927-2614
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved