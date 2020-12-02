Age 91, of Aitkin Passed away Thursday, November 19th, after a brief battle with COVID-19 at Aicota Healthcare Center, Aitkin. Curt was born July 10, 1929 and graduated from Monroe High School in St. Paul in 1947. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herb & Peg Johnson, and his brothers Harold Ness and Wayne Johnson, and is survived by his wife of 65 years, Audrey; son Gary (Teresa) Johnson; grandchildren, Jessica Gibson-Brown, Jeremy (Abby) Gibson, Justin (Beth Paris) Gibson; 6 great grandchildren and one great-great grandson. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin, MN. Due to COVID-19 considerations, a memorial celebration will be held at a later date. www.srtfuneral.com