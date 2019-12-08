|
Age 83, of Hugo, MN Curt was born April 5, 1936 to Harold and Louise Inman in Rutledge, Minnesota. He passed away peacefully on November 28, 2019 with his wife at his side. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bruce. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mavis, and their four children Deanne (Luther) Ison, Duane (Cindy), Michael and Carol (James) Greeman; eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren and his sisters, Joan Hansen and Betty Pelletier along with many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00pm at the American Legion, 5383 140th St. N. Hugo, MN 55038.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019