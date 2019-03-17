Home

Gill Brothers Funeral Directors
5801 Lyndale Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55419
(612) 861-6088
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Gill Brothers Funeral Home
5801 Lyndale Ave South,
Minneapolis, MN
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Gill Brothers Funeral Home
5801 Lyndale Ave South
Minneapolis, MN
Interment
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Ft Snelling Cemetery
70 years old, passed away March 1st. Preceded in death by parents Kenneth Johnson and Irene Orr. Survived by wife Lynn; daughters Kendall Johnson and Kelsey (Will) Harps; granddaughters Ella and Nora; grandson Liam; sisters Kristin (Kim) Skaro and Kimberly Bennett; brother-in-law Al Blaisdell; 6 nephews and 1 niece. Born in St. Paul, graduated from Columbia Heights High School, served in the Air Force 1968 - 1972, graduated from the University of Minnesota, received his masters degree at Thunderbird International, Tempe, AZ. Resided in Lakeville, MN. Retired in 2015 after working in the banking industry since 1976. Moved to Gold Canyon, AZ where he and Lynn enjoyed retirement spending time with their grandchildren, going to the theater, off road Jeeping with friends and hanging out in the pool. Memorial service 10:30 AM Friday March 22nd, Gill Brothers Funeral Home, 5801 Lyndale Ave South, Minneapolis, MN 55419, with visitation 30 minutes prior. Luncheon at 11:15 prior to internment Ft Snelling Cemetery 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the MS Society. www.GILLBROTHERS.com Minneapolis 612-861-6088
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019
