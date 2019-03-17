Home

Curtis Raymond KELSEY

Curtis Raymond KELSEY Obituary
Age 90, St. Paul Park Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Survived by children, Kathleen Kelsey (Dennis Halverson), Kirt (Phyllis), Daniel (Bonnie), Dennis (Anne), Cynthia (John) Niemann, and Timothy (Loretta); ten grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and sister, Marlene Dombrock. The family would like to thank Mission Nursing Home and Brookside Hospice for their compassionate care. Private family gathering at a later date. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019
