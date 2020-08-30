Age 74, of Cottage Grove Passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Survived by loving wife, Debbie; son, Anthony; siblings, Walter, Austin (Pam), and Claudia; uncle and godfather, Jack Curtis; brothers-in-law, David (Renee) Dreis, Mike (Sue) Dreis, Bob (Randy) Dreis; his pups; and many other loving family and friends. Curt will be remembered the most for how much he loved his family, having a great sense of humor, his contagious laugh, and his love of bowling and golf. Due to COVID-19 private family services are being held and interment will be at Union Cemetery, Maplewood, MN. Memorials are preferred to the American Heart Association
