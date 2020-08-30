1/1
Curtis Richard JOHNSON
Age 74, of Cottage Grove Passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Survived by loving wife, Debbie; son, Anthony; siblings, Walter, Austin (Pam), and Claudia; uncle and godfather, Jack Curtis; brothers-in-law, David (Renee) Dreis, Mike (Sue) Dreis, Bob (Randy) Dreis; his pups; and many other loving family and friends. Curt will be remembered the most for how much he loved his family, having a great sense of humor, his contagious laugh, and his love of bowling and golf. Due to COVID-19 private family services are being held and interment will be at Union Cemetery, Maplewood, MN. Memorials are preferred to the American Heart Association, heart.org. 651-459-2483





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
