Curt passed away Sunday, Oct 20 at his residence in Minneapolis. He was 33. Curt was born on July 24, 1986 and grew up in St. Paul Park. He graduated from Park High School in Cottage Grove in 2004. He sang in choir and played in band. He was a Boy Scout, camped and fished, and learned archery, bowling and Tae Kwon Do. He loved his LEGOs and playing computer games. As an adult, he was a technology expert and worked mainly in IT, developing strong skills in customer support and solving computer problems. As an avid fan and exhaustive critic of music and movies, Curt was always in the mood to share his opinions on the latest Melvins record or Coen Brothers movie. He could speak at length on the different sub-genres of heavy metal music and felt people who didn't appreciate electronic music simply had not yet been adequately persuaded. Curt was very creative: an excellent writer, artist, and musician. He was a compassionate listener with a special ear for friends in need. He had a tremendous sense of humor. Always finding ways for a quick laugh, he loved to dance a little jig for his family and routinely teased his nieces and cousins. He could command any room with his energy and his voice. Curt struggled with alcoholism for 15 years. His periods of sobriety, successes, and joys sadly were shadowed by the consequences of his debilitating disease. Curt's family and friends will truly miss his energy and his smile. Curt is survived by his parents, Curt and Luann Schneider of Eagan, sister Jessica (Aaron) Clifton and niece Lila, sister Emily and nieces Ava and Sophie, grandparents Curt and Kathy Schneider, aunts and uncles Barb and Fred Rose, Dan and Tina Schneider, and cousins. He is preceded in death by grandparents Louise and Wally Weston and uncle Scott Weston. Memorial on Sat., Nov. 16, at the Cremation Society of MN, 1979 Old Hudson Rd., St. Paul. Gathering 11:00am-3:00pm, service starts at Noon. In lieu of flowers, the family is encouraging memorials be sent to St. Stephen's Shelter, 2309 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis, MN, 55404. Or https://ststephensmpls.org/donate We love you, Curt. We miss the man you were and the man you could have become. May you rest in peace.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019