Age 79 of White Bear Lake Passed away June 21, 2020 Survived by husband of 61 years, Clinton; son, Greg (Becky) Smith; daughters, Julina (Tim) Hosler and Holly Smith; grandchildren, Josiah, Alex Lilianna, Jubal, Kayla, Rosalee and Anna; great grandchildren, Alyce, Esme and Leo; sister, Mary (Ed) Mackey; nieces nephews other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Alpha and William Zuber, Jr., and brother, William Zuber, III. Visitation Saturday, June 27th from 4-7 PM at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home, 515 Hwy 96 W., at Mackubin, Shoreview. Funeral Service 1:00 PM Sunday, June 28th (gathering from 12-1 PM) at Community of Grace Lutheran Church, 4000 Linden St., White Bear Lake. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Homes - Shoreview
JUN
28
Memorial Gathering
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Community of Grace Lutheran Church
JUN
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Community of Grace Lutheran Church
