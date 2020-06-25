Age 79 of White Bear Lake Passed away June 21, 2020 Survived by husband of 61 years, Clinton; son, Greg (Becky) Smith; daughters, Julina (Tim) Hosler and Holly Smith; grandchildren, Josiah, Alex Lilianna, Jubal, Kayla, Rosalee and Anna; great grandchildren, Alyce, Esme and Leo; sister, Mary (Ed) Mackey; nieces nephews other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Alpha and William Zuber, Jr., and brother, William Zuber, III. Visitation Saturday, June 27th from 4-7 PM at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home, 515 Hwy 96 W., at Mackubin, Shoreview. Funeral Service 1:00 PM Sunday, June 28th (gathering from 12-1 PM) at Community of Grace Lutheran Church, 4000 Linden St., White Bear Lake. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 25, 2020.