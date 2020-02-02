|
|
Age 63, of St. Paul Beloved Sister, Aunt, Nana and Friend Passed away January 26, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Ethel Skillings; sister, Corinne Skillings; and nephew, Joseph Bennett. She is survived by her sister, Colleen Grams; niece and daughter of the heart, Angela (Mark) Erichson; Nana to Braedon and Alexa Erichson; nephew, Ron (Ellen) Grams and their daughter, Ashley. Also survived by sister, Cheryl Skillings and her children, Ken LaCasse, Michelle LaCasse, Jeannine Batchelder and many friends. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul, MN 55106 WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020