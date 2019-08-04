|
Age 57 of St. Paul Died August 1, 2019 Survived by husband, Steve; sons, Patrick, Brian and Paul; sisters, Mary Lou Logsdon and Kathryn Lien; brother, Len Logsdon; also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 6 at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 1938 Stanford Ave., St. Paul. Visitation 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday (8/5) at the Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul. Memorials preferred to the Como Zoo.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019