Pioneer Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
(651) 228-1006
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church,
1938 Stanford Ave.,
St. Paul., MN
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia MacGREGOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia L. MacGREGOR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia L. MacGREGOR Obituary
Age 57 of St. Paul Died August 1, 2019 Survived by husband, Steve; sons, Patrick, Brian and Paul; sisters, Mary Lou Logsdon and Kathryn Lien; brother, Len Logsdon; also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 6 at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 1938 Stanford Ave., St. Paul. Visitation 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday (8/5) at the Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul. Memorials preferred to the Como Zoo.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Willwerscheid Funeral Home
Download Now