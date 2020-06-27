August 20, 1953 — June 25, 2020 Beloved wife and incomparable musician. Survived by her husband, Michael Terry Peck; and her brother, David Nerenberg. Cynthia is also survived by all of the musicians in this world. Graveside service Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 12:00pm, Temple of Aaron Cemetery. Email zoom2@ hodroffepstein.com for zoom link. Hodroff-Epstein 651-698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.