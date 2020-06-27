Cynthia Lynn PECK
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
August 20, 1953 — June 25, 2020 Beloved wife and incomparable musician. Survived by her husband, Michael Terry Peck; and her brother, David Nerenberg. Cynthia is also survived by all of the musicians in this world. Graveside service Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 12:00pm, Temple of Aaron Cemetery. Email zoom2@ hodroffepstein.com for zoom link. Hodroff-Epstein 651-698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Temple of Aaron Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
671 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-8311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved