Cynthia Marie (Skrade) SHARP
1952 - 2020
On Monday, June 15, 2020, Cynthia Marie Sharp (Skrade), loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away at the age of 67 from natural causes. Cynthia was born on June 22, 1952, in Minneapolis, MN. Raised in Osseo, MN, Cynthia was a graduate of the University of Minnesota. Cynthia was a beloved teacher in the Saint Paul School District. Cynthia was preceded in death by her father Robert Hector Skrade, and spouse Dr. Harvey Lawrence Sharp. She is survived by her mother Helga Rose Skrade; children David, Patricia (Dean), Thomas (Joy), Lisa (Chris) and Robert (Jennifer); grandchildren Jaimie, Carrie (Paul), Katie, Ian, Taylor, Emily (Quinn), Drayton, Sophia; and great-granddaughter Palmer. Cynthia had a love of gardening and teaching others. Her other passions included anthropology, history, and the English language. She enjoyed traveling the world and lived in Ireland for a brief time. Cynthia appreciated a wide range of music, specifically rock and roll. A true matriarch, Cynthia, will be missed by her family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Her burial service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition at the University of Minnesota. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996




Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
