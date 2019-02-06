|
|
Age 96 of Bloomington, MN. Born on December 12, 1922 in rural Sauk Centre, MN; passed away February 4, 2019. He grew up on the family farm, one of ten children and graduated from Sauk Centre High School. Cy began his 23-year official affiliation with Farmers Union in 1965 as a lobbyist and secretary for Minnesota Farmers Union. From 1972-84 he served as president of MFU. In 1984, the membership of National Farmers Union elected Cy as their National President, a position he held until 1988. During that time, he was elected to the International Agricultural Board, serving under President Carter. He was active in many MN and national organizations: University of Minnesota College of Agriculture, Governor's Council on Aging, National Council on Aging, Office of Technology Assessment, National Grains Grading Board, Green Thumb Inc., Program for Employment of Low Income Elderly, C.A.R.E, International Federation of Agricultural Procedures, and Kids Incorporated. After retirement, he enjoyed woodworking, remodeling and building. Preceded in death by son, Richard Cyril Carpenter. Survived by wife, Frances; daughters, Kristian L. Carpenter-Zyla (Daniel) and Amelia "Milly" Gates Carpenter; grandchildren, Timothy Zyla, Frances Zyla, Douglas Zyla and Krystal Zyla-Wilkerson; sisters, Mildred Engdahl, Janette Wolff and Alta Hanson. Funeral Service 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 8, 2019 at Portland Avenue United Methodist Church, 8000 Portland Avenue South, Bloomington with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. Interment Greenwood Cemetery, Sauk Centre, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the MN Farmer's Union Scholarship Fund. A memorial service will be scheduled for the spring of 2019. www.GILLBROTHERS.com Bloomington, MN 952-888-7771
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019