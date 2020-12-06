Age 94, of St. Paul Passed peacefully surrounded by family on December 3, 2020. Cy was born on December 8, 1925, in Crooks Township Minnesota to Victor and Esther Sandberg. Due to the depression and hard times they moved often but remained in the Belview area. During WWII, with a desire to serve his country, he left school at 17 and enlisted in the Army Air Corp where he attended Whittenberg College and learned to fly a Piper Cub airplane. He kept all his training material and flight logs and would show them often to family and friends. He worked 24 years at Koch refinery as a pipe fitter, then 22 years at Hertz after his retirement. He lived a simple life guided by strong values. He was faithfully committed to his family and his dogs. He loved both with a passion that he displayed each and every day. His devotion, stories and compassionate nature will be greatly missed but never forgotten. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kent; and his brother, Steve. Survived by siblings, Lorraine, Joe, Rose and Jean; children, Mike, Cheryl Seago (Dennis), Rhonda Johnson (Wayne) Becky Durand (Tom); grandchildren, Chris, Brent, Nathan, Joline, Jocelyn, Katie, Peter, Ryan, Clare, Luke; and 5 great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at The Sanctuary in West St. Paul for their amazing support of Cyril and the family during his final days. Service to be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to the St. Paul Animal Humane Society.