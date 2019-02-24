Home

White Funeral Home
20134 Kenwood Trail
Lakeville, MN 55044
952-469-2723
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
White Funeral Home
20134 Kenwood Trail
Lakeville, MN 55044
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
White Funeral Home
20134 Kenwood Trail
Lakeville, MN 55044
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
White Funeral Home
20134 Kenwood Trail
Lakeville, MN 55044
D'Arline J. (Vye) WOOD


D'Arline J. (Vye) WOOD Obituary
Age 84, of Burnsville, passed away on February 20, 2019. D'Arline was a 1952 graduate of Harding High School and went on to get her teaching degree from Mankato State Teachers College. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents, Bob and Eleanor Vye. Survived by her loving daughter, Jennifer (Stuart) Groninga; grandchildren, Rebecca, Samuel, Elicia and Ethan; sister, Sheryl (Glenn) Budrow; nephews, Brett (Dawn) and Blake (Julie) Budrow; great nieces and nephews, Luke, Camille, McKenzie and Haley, also by other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held 11 AM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Trail, Lakeville (952-469-2723) with a gathering of family and friends on Friday (3/1) from 4-7 PM and 1 hour prior to service. Private Interment in spring at the Union Cemetery. Memorials will be donated to, Fisher House. www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019
