D. Ray Frisby was born in Green Forest, Arkansas on January 19, 1928. He died peacefully on October 29, 2020, at The Waters of Highland Park in St. Paul, Minnesota. He graduated from high school in El Dorado, Kansas, in 1945 and went on to graduate from the University of Kansas in 1949 with a degree in architectural engineering. While at KU he played basketball for the legendary coach, "Phog" Allen. Kansas won the Big Six (now the Big 12) title while he was on the team (1946). At KU, he was a letterman and belonged to SCARAB, an architectural fraternity. He married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis Doane, in 1949, and moved to Wichita, Kansas where they lived for 23 years. After their marriage, he designed and built a home and started a family. He worked for an architectural firm, Griffin and Associates. During this time, he was a member of the American Institute of Architects and the Naval Reserve where he retired as a Commander. He acted in two plays for the Wichita Community Theater. He helped start a mission church, St. Marks, for the Episcopal Church in Wichita, Kansas. The Frisby's moved to St. Paul in the early 1970's where he was General Manager of Real Estate and Buildings for the US Postal Service. At age fifty-four, he received a MBA from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota. His architectural training gave him the skills to become a gifted watercolor artist. He continued using his athletic talents on the golf course well into his eighties. Always active in the Episcopal Church, he attended St. John the Evangelist Church in St. Paul Minnesota for twelve years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Beth and Dwight, his brother Jim and half-brothers Wendell and Wayne Tarman and half-sister Margaret Scott, and son Jim. He is survived by his wife of seventy one years, Phyllis, daughters Margaret Carlson (David) of Turtle River, Minnesota and Susan Lee (Jim) of McIntosh, Minnesota, grandchildren, Eric Carlson, Bemidji, Christine Weber (Jerry) of Cold Spring, Anna Carlson Furuseth (Joe) of Bemidji, Philip Lee (Ashlee) of McIntosh, Johannah Frisby of St. Paul and great grandchildren Tori and Bria Weber, Iris and Violet Furuseth, and Silas and Macey Lee. Ray has donated his body to the University of Minnesota Medical School. Due to COVID, a Celebration of Life will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church at a later time. Memorials to St. John the Evangelist Church or a charity of the donor's choice
. The family would like to thank The Waters of Highland Park in St. Paul for all of the wonderful care that was given to Ray.