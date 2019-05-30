|
Age 92 Formerly of Little Canada, MN Died peacefully on May 25, 2019 at Cerenity Care Center-Marian of St. Paul, in St. Paul, MN. Ms. Brown was born on November 8, 1926 in Meridian, MS migrating to Minnesota shortly after her marriage to John L. Brown Sr., also of Meridian, MS. The union produced three children, John Leslie Jr., Alice Kathleen, and Joel Edward. Ms. Brown attended St. Peter Claver Church in St. Paul and St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Little Canada. She retired after seventeen years from Eastern Heights State Bank, 3M Branch. Funeral Service will be 12:30PM on Saturday, June 1, 2019 with visitation starting at 11:30 in the Chapel of Cerenity Care Center-Marian of St. Paul, 200 Earl St., St. Paul, MN 55106.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 30, 2019