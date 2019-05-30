Home

POWERED BY

Services
St John's Catholic Church
380 Little Canada Road East
Little Canada, MN 55117
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Chapel of Cerenity Care Center-Marian of St. Paul,
200 Earl Street
St. Paul,, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:30 PM
Chapel of Cerenity Care Center-Marian of St. Paul
200 Earl St.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:30 PM
St. John's Cemetery of Little Canada
380 East Little Canada Road
Little Canada, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daisy BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daisy Lilly BROWN


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Daisy Lilly BROWN Obituary
Age 92 Formerly of Little Canada, MN Died peacefully on May 25, 2019 at Cerenity Care Center-Marian of St. Paul, in St. Paul, MN. Ms. Brown was born on November 8, 1926 in Meridian, MS migrating to Minnesota shortly after her marriage to John L. Brown Sr., also of Meridian, MS. The union produced three children, John Leslie Jr., Alice Kathleen, and Joel Edward. Ms. Brown attended St. Peter Claver Church in St. Paul and St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Little Canada. She retired after seventeen years from Eastern Heights State Bank, 3M Branch. Funeral Service will be 12:30PM on Saturday, June 1, 2019 with visitation starting at 11:30 in the Chapel of Cerenity Care Center-Marian of St. Paul, 200 Earl St., St. Paul, MN 55106.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.